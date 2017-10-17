Two Navy sailors found dead of apparent drug overdoses in same home days apart

iStock/Thinkstock(KINGSLAND, Ga.) — Two active-duty U.S. sailors from Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay were found dead of apparent drug overdoses in the same home four days apart, U.S. Submarine Forces confirmed to ABC News.

Last Thursday, Petty Officer 1st Class Brian Jerrell was found dead in a home in Kingsland, Georgia, 20 minutes west of the Navy base.

Then, on Monday, Petty Officer 2nd Class Ty Bell was found dead inside the same home, which he apparently owned.

Sarah Self-Kyler, a spokesperson for U.S. Submarine Forces, told ABC News that the sailors were friends and former shipmates, but not from the same command.

