Two together: Stephen Stills & Judy Collins’ duets album to be released in September

Credit: Anna WebberNew details have been unveiled about Stephen Stills‘ upcoming duets album with his former girlfriend, folk legend Judy Collins, the inspiration behind the Crosby, Stills & Nash classic “Suite: Judy Blue Eyes.” The record will be titled Stills & Collins, and will be released on September 22.

The album will feature new versions of songs tied into the longtime friends’ shared history, as well as select cover tunes and one brand-new tune penned by Collins called “River of Gold.”

Stills & Collins features a new rendition of late British folk-rocker Sandy Denny‘s …read more