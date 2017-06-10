Tyson recalls nearly 2.5 million pounds of chicken

Mario Villafuerte/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling nearly 2.5 million pounds of chicken due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service announced Friday that approximately 2,485,374 pounds of the ready-to-eat breaded chicken products could contain milk.

The affected products were produced and packaged between Aug. 17, 2016 and Jan. 15, 2017 with the establishment number “P-1325” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

Tyson said it became aware of the misbranding when an ingredient supplier notified the company on June 6 that the bread crumbs potentially contained undeclared milk.

