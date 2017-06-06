U2 adds fall leg to “The Joshua Tree” tour

Live Nation/PR NewswireU2 has expanded their 30th anniversary The Joshua Tree tour into the fall. The newly added U.S. dates will fun from September 3 in Detroit to September 22 in San Diego.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public beginning Monday, June 12, but if you’re a U2.com subscriber, you’ll receive access to a pre-sale starting this Thursday, June 8. All ticket info is available at U2.com.

Along with the U.S. dates, U2 has also added an October 3 show in Mexico City, as well as a batch of South American dates. …read more