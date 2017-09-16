U2 cancels St. Louis show in wake of police shooting acquittal protests

Erika Goldring/Getty ImagesFollowing protests in St. Louis following the acquittal of a white former police officer in the 2011 fatal shooting of a black man, U2 has canceled a scheduled Saturday night performance in the city.

In a statement released Saturday morning, U2 and concert promoter Live Nation declared, “We have been informed by the St. Louis Police Department that they are not in a position to provide the standard protection for our audience as would be expected for an event of this size. We have also been informed that local crowd security personnel would …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462