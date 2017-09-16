U2 cancels St. Louis show in wake of police shooting acquittal protests

Erika Goldring/Getty ImagesFollowing protests in St. Louis following the acquittal of a white former police officer in the 2011 fatal shooting of a black man, U2 has canceled a scheduled Saturday night performance in the city.

In a statement released Saturday morning, U2 and concert promoter Live Nation declared, “We have been informed by the St. Louis Police Department that they are not in a position to provide the standard protection for our audience as would be expected for an event of this size. We have also been informed that local crowd security personnel would …read more