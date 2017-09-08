U2 debuts “You’re the Best Thing About Me” on “The Tonight Show”

Andrew Lipovsky/NBCU2 paid a visit to The Tonight Show on Thursday to talk about their highly anticipated album, Songs of Experience, and performed the television debut of the first single, “You’re the Best Thing about Me” and the band’s Bono and The Edge also chatted about a number of things with host Jimmy Fallon.

Bono wrote the “punk-Motown” song as a way of telling his wife how much she means to him, something the Irish singer feels is especially important in light of current events.

“In these difficult times it’s important to tell your loved ones how you …read more