U2, Guns N’ Roses vying for three honors at 2017 “Billboard” Touring Awards

Kevin Mazur/©2017 U2 Limited; Katarina BenzovaU2 and Guns N’ Roses have been named finalists in three categories at the 2017 Billboard Touring Awards, scheduled for November 14, at the Montage Beverly Hills hotel in Beverly Hills, California.

The veteran rock acts are in the running for the Top Draw, Top Tour and Top Boxscore prizes. U2 and GN’R will compete against Coldplay for the Top Draw and the Top Tour awards, which honor the best-attended and highest-grossing treks, respectively.

As for the Top Boxscore award, which honors the highest-grossing single engagement by an artist, U2 have …read more