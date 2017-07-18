U2 has the #2 top-grossing worldwide tour of 2017 so far

Credit: Kevin MazurNow that we’ve reached the mid-point of the year, Pollstar has counted up the money and listed the artists who pulled in the most on the road worldwide so far in 2017. Among the veteran artists with the highest-grossing tours for the first half of the year is U2, who at #2 took in just over $118 million with their tour marking the 30th anniversary of their biggest album, The Joshua Tree.

Other veteran acts that landed in the tally’s top 20 include Bon Jovi at #17 with $39.1 million and Bruce Springsteen and the …read more