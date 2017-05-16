U2 has this summer’s most in-demand tour, according to StubHub

Credit: Anton CorbijnStubHub has revealed its list of the top 10 tours of this summer, and U2‘s just-launched trek celebrating the 30th anniversary of its classic album The Joshua Tree tops the tally. The list is based on total sales on the ticketing platform for U.S. tour dates from Memorial Day through Labor Day.

It’s no surprise that the Irish rock legends are this summer’s most in-demand act, considering that their tour features them playing The Joshua Tree in its entirety for the first time ever live. Not only that, but U2’s June …read more


