U2 Launching The Joshua Tree Tour 2017

Steve Jennings/WireImage(LOS ANGELES) — On the band’s website, U2 announced its classic The Joshua Tree will be played in its entirety every night during a 30th anniversary tour of Europe and North America.

“The Joshua Tree. Every song. Every show. North America & Europe this summer,” the band’s Twitter feed announced, complete with a throwback video of the band, and a link for date information.

“In July, the tour brings them home to Croke Park in Dublin, 30 years after the original Joshua Tree Tour’s two memorable shows at the Dublin venue in June 1987,” …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462