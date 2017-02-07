U2 Part of Leonard Cohen Documentary Being Released on Blu-ray

ABC/Adam TaylorU2 leads an acclaimed collection of artists featured on a 2005 Leonard Cohen documentary being released on Blu-ray for the first time.

Narrated by the late singer-songwriter himself, Leonard Cohen: I’m Your Man offers insight into Cohen’s personality and also features him teaming with U2 for a performance of his classic track “Tower Song.” Additional Cohen covers are rendered by Rufus Wainwright, Nick Cave, Martha Wainwright, Beth Orton and others.

The Blu-ray version, out today, includes bonus performances, a conversation with Cohen and audio commentary from director Lian Lunson.

