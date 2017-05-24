U2 performs new song on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

ABC/Rick RowellU2 stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night. The show was dedicated to the band as they sat for an unprecedented hour-long interview and performance that included a choir-backed version of the classic “I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For” and a new and as-yet unreleased song called, “It’s the Little Things That Give You Away.”

Host Jimmy Kimmel was clearly excited and mentioned during his monologue that he had just seen the band perform at the Rose Bowl.

