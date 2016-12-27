U2 Promises New Album, “The Joshua Tree” Anniversary Tour in 2017

Kevin Mazur/WireImageU2 has just delivered an unexpected but welcome Christmas present for fans. Not only is there a new album on the way in 2017, but they’ll be hitting the road for a very special outing.

In a video posted without fanfare Sunday on their website and other social media, and titled “Happy Christmas,” the band is gathered in a recording studio. The Edge strums “The Little Drummer Boy” and Bono sings along, while Larry Mullen, Jr. and Adam Clayton decorate a tree behind them.

“Next year’s going to be a big year for …read more