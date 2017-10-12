U2 receives American Music Award nomination for Tour of the Year

Dick Clark ProductionsU2 is among the artists that will compete for trophies at the for the 45th American Music Awards. The Irish rockers have been nominated for the Tour of the Year honor, along with British band Coldplay and country superstar Garth Brooks.

Pop/R&B singer Bruno Mars leads all artists this year with eight nominations, including nods for Artist of the Year, Favorite Male Pop/Rock Artist, and Favorite Male Soul R&B Artist.

You can vote for your favorite nominated artists via Billboard.com now. The 45th American Music Awards take place Sunday, November …read more