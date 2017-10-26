U2 releasing “The Blackout” vinyl single for Record Store Day’s 2017 Black Friday event

Third Man Records/Island RecordsA 12-inch vinyl single featuring two versions of U2‘s new song “The Blackout” will be released via ex-White Stripe frontman Jack White‘s Third Man Records in conjunction with the 2017 Record Store Day Black Friday event. The disc features the original album version of “The Blackout,” plus a remix of the track by producer and longtime U2 collaborator Jacknife Lee.

You’ll be able to grab the single in independent record stores on November 24. It’ll be available on colored vinyl exclusively at the Third Man Records stores in Nashville and Detroit, …read more