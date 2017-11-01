U2 reveals full details about “Songs of Experience” album, announces 2018 tour dates

Interscope RecordsU2 has unveiled full details of their upcoming studio album, Songs of Experience, which will be released December 1, and has also announced a 2018 North American leg of their eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour.

Songs of Experience will be available on CD, vinyl, digitally and via streaming services, while a deluxe version including four extra tracks also will be released on CD and as a digital download. The Songs of Experience cover features a black-and-white photo, taken by Anton Corbijn, of Bono‘s son Eli Hewson holding hands with The Edge‘s daughter, Sian Evans.

If you …read more