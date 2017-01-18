U2 Sells 1.1 Million Tickets in 24 Hours; Adds Extra “The Joshua Tree” Dates

Live Nation/PR NewswireFans snapped up over 1.1 million tickets to U2‘s upcoming The Joshua Tree 30th anniversary tour just 24 hours after they went on sale. To celebrate, Bono and the boys have now added extra dates in Los Angeles, Chicago and East Rutherford, New Jersey.

The newly announced shows will be held May 21 at L.A.’s Rose Bowl, June 4 at Chicago’s Soldier Field and June 29 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford. Tickets for the new dates will go on sale to the general public on Monday, January 23.

Throughout the tour, which kicks off May 12