U2 to debut new song, “The Blackout,” today at noon ET

ABC/Randy HolmesWe now know what the enigmatic letter featuring blacked-out text that U2 sent select fans last week was teasing. The Irish rockers have announced they’ll premiere a new song called “The Blackout,” today at noon ET on their official Facebook page.

The tune will appear on the band’s upcoming album, Songs of Experience. A snippet of apparent lyrics from the track — “In the darkness where we learn to see…” — was included in the announcement.

U2 also revealed that another song from the record, "You're the Best