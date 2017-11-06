U2 to receive prestigious Global Icon honor at 2017 MTV European Music Awards

Credit: Anton CorbijnAs U2 gears up for the December 1 release of its latest studio album, Songs of Experience, the Irish rock legends will be presented with a prestigious honor this Sunday at the 2017 MTV European Music Awards — the Global Icon award.

In celebration of the honor, the band will give a special performance in London’s Trafalgar Square on Saturday as part of the “MTV Presents Trafalgar Square” event. A portion of U2’s set will then be broadcast on the 2017 MTV EMAs ceremony, which takes place at London’s SSE Arena, …read more


