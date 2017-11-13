U2 to take part in UK performance and interview TV special

Credit: Anton CorbijnFresh from receiving the Global Icon honor Sunday at the MTV European Music Awards in London, U2 will tape a BBC television special featuring a performance and an interview, Deadline reports.

U2 At the BBC is an hour-long special that will be recorded at London’s famed Abbey Road Studios and broadcast on U.K.’s BBC One in December. The show will feature the Irish rockers playing a set that includes some of their biggest hits, plus songs from their new album, Songs of Experience, which will be released December 1.

