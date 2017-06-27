U2’s Adam Clayton honored at MusiCares MAP Fund Benefit 2017: “I’m not used to achieving anything on my own!”

Robin Marchant/WireImageMonday night in New York City, U2 bass player Adam Clayton received the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award from MusiCares, the charitable arm of the Recording Academy.

The award is given to music industry people who help others in the industry recover from addiction, and Clayton, now sober, has done that, through work with MusiCares’ Musicians’ Assistance Program. In his speech, he thanked not only U2 for helping him through his addiction, but also two other legendary rockers.

Clayton, who started his speech by joking, “I’m not used to achieving anything on my own…this …read more