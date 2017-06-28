U2’s next album, “Songs of Experience,” is “pretty much done,” says bassist

Credit: Anton CorbijnU2 put its long-in-the-works studio album Songs of Experience on hold to mount a world tour celebrating the 30th anniversary of its classic 1987 album The Joshua Tree, but bassist Adam Clayton maintains the record will finally get its release once the band wraps up the trek.

“We’re pretty much done on it,” Clayton told members of the media Monday night in New York City on the red carpet of the MusiCares gala at which he was honored with the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award. “We just want to get this tour out …read more