UN: Deaths linked to HIV/AIDS drop by half

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Deaths linked to AIDS have dropped by half in the past decade, according to a new report.

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS said deaths had fallen from a peak of 1.9 million in 2005 to 1 million in 2016, according to the BBC.

The report stated that more than half of people who are affected by AIDS, which is caused by HIV, have been getting treatment for the first time. Eastern and southern Africa have led the way in terms of lowering the number of new HIV infections, according to the report.

If left unmanaged, the HIV …read more