UN: Yemen faces world’s worst cholera outbreak

iStock/Thinkstock(SANAA, Yemen) — Yemen is facing the worst cholera outbreak in any part of the world, according to the United Nations.

More than 1,300 people — a quarter of them children — have died from the disease. The number of suspected cholera cases has surpassed 200,000, according to a statement by UNICEF and the World Health Organization.

“We are now facing the worst cholera outbreak in the world,” the statement reads. “In just two months, cholera has spread to almost every governorate of this war-torn country.”

There are an estimated 5,000 new cases every day.

Yemen’s health, water and sanitation …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462