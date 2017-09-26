Unreleased David Bowie EP to be available via streaming services in conjunction with today’s special Q&A event

ParlophoneJust a reminder that in celebration of this Friday’s release of the new David Bowie box set A New Career in a New Town (1977-1982), a special Q&A event will be held today at Berlin’s Hansa Studios that will be streamed live at Facebook.com/DavidBowie at 2 p.m. ET. Participating in the event will be longtime Bowie guitarist Carlos Alomar, former Hansa Studios sound engineer Edu Meyer and Chris Duffy, son of famed Bowie photographer Brian Duffy.

In conjunction with the Berlin event and the box set's impending arrival, a digital EP titled Live in Berlin that features