Unseen film shot by David Bowie to be screened in London this month in advance of memorabilia sale

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty ImagesA previously unseen film titled The Long Way Home, which David Bowie shot in 1973 during his Ziggy Stardust Tour, will get its debut screening this month in conjunction with a memorabilia auction featuring some Bowie-related items.

The movie — which documents a trip Bowie and his friend Geoff MacCormack took from Japan to Moscow during a break on the tour — will be shown daily from June 25 to June 28 in advance of the sale at Bonhams auction house in London.

Bonhams' June 28 Entertainment Memorabilia sale