Unseen photos taken by The Edge during U2’s “Joshua Tree” cover shoot trip going on display in L.A.

Kevin Mazur/WireImageIn 1986, U2 headed into the California desert to take photos for the cover of their classic album The Joshua Tree. During the excursion, guitarist The Edge took his own pictures documenting the trip.

Those images now will be put on public display for the first time at an exhibit that opens next week at the ARCANE Space gallery at Los Angeles’ Venice Beach. A opening reception for The Joshua Tree: Photography by The Edge exhibit will take place November 22 at 6 p.m. PT, and the images will remain on display through December 17.

