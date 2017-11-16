Unseen photos taken by The Edge during U2’s “Joshua Tree” cover shoot trip going on display in L.A.

Kevin Mazur/WireImageIn 1986, U2 headed into the California desert to take photos for the cover of their classic album The Joshua Tree. During the excursion, guitarist The Edge took his own pictures documenting the trip.

Those images now will be put on public display for the first time at an exhibit that opens next week at the ARCANE Space gallery at Los Angeles’ Venice Beach. A opening reception for The Joshua Tree: Photography by The Edge exhibit will take place November 22 at 6 p.m. PT, and the images will remain on display through December 17.

In addition, …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462