“Urban Myths” Episode Starring Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson Pulled After Complaints from Jackson Family

Diane L. Cohen/Getty ImagesHours after Michael Jackson‘s daughter, Paris, said that seeing white British actor Joseph Fiennes portraying her late father in the U.K. TV show Urban Myths made her “want to vomit,” the Sky Arts network has pulled the episode.

Urban Myths is a new comedy series that Sky Arts describes as dramatizations of “true…ish” pop culture stories. One episode was to feature Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando fleeing New York City after the September 11, 2001, terror attacks.

A trailer, which has now been removed, premiered earlier this week showing Fiennes as Jackson, wearing …read more