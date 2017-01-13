“Urban Myths” Episode Starring Joseph Fiennes as Michael Jackson Pulled After Complaints from Jackson Family

Diane L. Cohen/Getty ImagesHours after Michael Jacksons daughter, Paris, said that seeing white British actor Joseph Fiennes portraying her late father in the U.K. TV show Urban Myths made her “want to vomit,” the Sky Arts network has pulled the episode.

Urban Myths is a new comedy series that Sky Arts describes as dramatizations of “true…ish” pop culture stories. One episode was to feature Michael Jackson, Elizabeth Taylor and Marlon Brando fleeing New York City after the September 11, 2001, terror attacks.

A trailer, which has now been removed, premiered earlier this week showing Fiennes as Jackson, wearing …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462