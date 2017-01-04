US News and World Report Releases List of Best Diets

Stockbyte/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Every year many Americans make a New Year’s resolution to lose weight, but finding ways to drop pounds and keep them off is difficult.

Wednesday, U.S. News and World Report released its annual list of the best diets, according to nutrition and medical experts. The diets were chosen by a panel of nutritionists, dietary consultants, physicians and other experts convened by U.S News and World Report. A full list of all 38 diet plans can be found here.

Lisa Cimperman, a clinical dietitian at the University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center, said many of the top-ranked diets have …read more