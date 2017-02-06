Utah Dad Names Baby Born on Super Bowl Sunday After Tom Brady

Andy Brady(SALT LAKE CITY) — One die hard New England Patriots’ fan proved his love for the Super Bowl champions by naming his newborn son after Tom Brady, the team’s star quarterback.

Utah residents Heather and Andy Brady welcomed their second child, Fenix Tom Brady, one minute before the kickoff of Super Bowl LI.

“I kept teasing him all day that he could leave [and attend his Super Bowl party] if we got the baby on time,” Heather Brady, 29, told ABC News.

Instead, her husband decided to stay and watch the game from the hospital.

The Bradys had decided to name their son …read more