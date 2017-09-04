Utah nurse who was arrested says officer was on a ‘war path’

iStock/Thinkstock(SALT LAKE CITY) — Alex Wubbels, the Utah nurse who was arrested for refusing to draw blood from an unconscious patient in July, recounted to ABC News how she still is “not safe” since returning to work and believes the cop who arrested her was on a “warpath.”

The police body cam footage from the July 26 incident instantly sparked a national outcry when it was released last week.

In the video, Salt Lake City Detective Jeff Payne is seen squaring off against Wubbels, who was working the night shift on the burn unit at Utah University Hospital. That night a man …read more