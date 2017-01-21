Vaccines Fastracked to Fight Three Viruses

iStock/Thinkstock(LONDON) — A number of governments and charities have committed $460 million to fastrack vaccines to fight Mers, Lassa fever, and the Nipah virus according to BBC News. Scientists say the three relatively little known diseases could potentially cause a global health emergency.

The governments and charities are asking for more assistance, calling on funders at the World Economic Forum Davos to raise another $500 million.

BBC reports new vaccines take around a decade to develop, but The Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (Cepi) wants to have two experimental vaccines developed within the next five years.

