Van Morrison, Paul McCartney and Keith Richards feature in new Bert Berns documentary

AbramoramaVan Morrison, Paul McCartney and Keith Richards are among the artists appearing in Bang! The Bert Berns Story, coming to a mobile device near you.

The acclaimed documentary about influential songwriter/producer Bert Berns will be released via Apple Music this fall, followed by a global offering via iTunes Movies.

Released theatrically in April and narrated by Steve Van Zandt, the film tells the story of Bert Berns’ amazing career. Berns wrote and/or produced hits for early R&B stars like Solomon Burke, Ben E. King, Wilson Pickett, LaVern Baker and The Drifters. Moving on to the British Invasion, The Beatles recorded his “Twist …read more


