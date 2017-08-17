Van Morrison releases lead single from upcoming studio album, debuts new live video for song

Exile/CarolineIn advance of the September 22 arrival of Van Morrison‘s latest album, Roll with the Punches, the legendary singer/songwriter has released the record’s first single, “Transformation.” The track can be purchased now as a digital download at iTunes and also is available via major streaming services.

The soulful song features the talents of such respected U.K. musicians as Jeff Beck, jazz pianist Jason Rebello and rock-blues singer — and frequent Morrison collaborator — Chris Farlowe.

An official video for “Transformation,” featuring Morrison and his backing group performing the tune live …read more