Van Morrison to perform this September at Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival show in Hershey, PA

Credit: Lawrence WatsonOne of Van Morrison‘s popular nicknames is the Belfast Cowboy, so perhaps it’s only fitting that the lauded singer/songwriter has signed on to perform at one of the stops on Willie Nelson‘s inaugural Outlaw Music Festival Tour. Van the Man is part of the lineup for a newly announced September 10 concert at Hersheypark Stadium in Hershey, Pennsylvania.

The show will mark the first time Morrison and Nelson will share a stage, and will be Van’s only 2017 appearance on the East Coast. Expect the two music legends to team up for a …read more


