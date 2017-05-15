Van Morrison to receive Americana Lifetime Achievement Award; schedules new Las Vegas shows

Credit: Lawrence WatsonVan Morrison hails from Northern Ireland but his music always has been steeped in American blues, R&B, jazz and folk, so it’s not surprising that the Americana Music Association has chosen to recognize him with its 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award for Songwriting. The legendary singer/songwriter will receive the award at this year’s edition of the Americana Honors & Awards event on September 13 at the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville.

In addition, Morrison will play a special concert September 14 at the Ascend Amphitheater in Nashville, with his daughter …read more


