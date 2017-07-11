Van Morrison to release “Roll with the Punches,” his second album in less than a year, in September

Exile/CarolineFifty years after launching his solo career, Van Morrison remains as prolific as ever. The acclaimed singer-songwriter will release his 37th studio album, Roll with the Punches, on September 22, less than a year after his previous record, Keep Me Singing, hit stores.

The new album features a handful of new original songs mixed with variety of covers by blues, R&B and early rock ‘n’ roll artists who have influenced Morrison, including Bo Diddley, Sam Cooke, Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Lightnin’ Hopkins, Mose Allison and Little Walter.

Among the guest artists who contributed to Roll with the Punches are Jeff …read more