Van sings Sam: Watch Van Morrison perform the Sam Cooke classic “Bring It on Home to Me” live

Credit: Jill FurmanovskyWith Van Morrison‘s 37th studio album, Roll with the Punches, being released on September 22, the acclaimed singer/songwriter has premiered a video featuring a live rendition of one of the record’s tracks: a cover of Sam Cooke‘s “Bring It on Home to Me.”

The clip, which you can watch at Van’s official VEVO YouTube channel, captures Morrison and his backing group performing the classic song live in front of a small audience at Porchester Hall in London.

The studio version of the tune that appears on Roll with the Punches …read more