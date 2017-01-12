Vanilla Fudge Launches “50 and Still Rocking” Tour Tonight

Courtesy of Vanilla FudgeVanilla Fudge has been delivering its psychedelic-flavored rock for 50 years, and the band is celebrating the milestone by heading out on the “50 and Still Rocking” tour, which kicks off tonight in Sellersville, Pennsylvania. The trek, which currently features about a dozen dates, is mapped out through an April 22 show in Palm Springs, California.

The group is planning to add more concerts to its itinerary soon, including orchestral shows and joint gigs with other well-known acts.

The current Vanilla Fudge lineup includes three of the band’s four original members — …read more