“Variety” reviews Prince’s “Purple Rain” reissue, calls it “remarkably diverse”

Warner Bros.The deluxe edition of Prince‘s iconic 1984 album Purple Rain, which includes two CDs — the original album, and a second CD of previously unreleased tracks — has been reviewed by Variety.

The verdict?

The magazine calls the 30th anniversary disc “remarkably diverse,” and “compact and loaded with hits.”

Fans can also expect the album to include a sound that’s much brighter than the original version — make sense, since it’s been remastered — with “tighter definition on a few previously obscured elements.”

As for the previously unreleased tracks, Variety calls them a “mixed but …read more


