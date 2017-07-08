Vatican bans gluten-free bread for Holy Communion

iStock/Thinkstock(VATICAN CITY) — While many foods have gluten-free options for the diet trend’s growing followers, gluten will remain in the Eucharist used for Roman Catholic masses, according to the Vatican.

In a letter to bishops at the request of Pope Francis, Cardinal Robert Sarah of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Sacraments said the bread used in Holy Communion cannot be gluten-free, but it can be low-gluten or made with genetically modified organisms.

The cardinal said the guidance was needed because the bread used for the celebration of the Eucharist is now sold in supermarkets and over the internet.

Roman …read more