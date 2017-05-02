Veteran jam-band artist Col. Bruce Hampton dies after collapsing at his 70th birthday concert

Paul R. Giunta/Getty ImagesCol. Bruce Hampton, the veteran surrealist musician considered by many to be the godfather of the modern jam-band scene, died early Tuesday morning after collapsing during a special concert in Atlanta celebrating his 70th birthday.

A post on the official Facebook page of Hampton and his group The Aquarium Rescue Unit reads, “After collapsing on stage surrounded by his friends, family, fans and the people he loved Col. Bruce Hampton has passed away. The family is asking for respect and privacy at this difficult time. To Eternity.”

