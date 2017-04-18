Veteran who lost leg in Afghanistan carries friend across Boston Marathon finish line

ABCNews.com(BOSTON) — Inspiring footage of an army veteran with a prosthetic leg carrying his friend over the Boston Marathon finish line was captured during Monday’s race.

“My goal was to do it in six-and-a-half, seven hours,” Earl Granville told ABC News on Tuesday. “We were 50 feet away and I told Andi, ‘I’m going to carry you.'”

Granville, 33, of Scranton, Pennsylvania, lost his left leg through the knee in 2008 after his vehicle hit a roadside bomb while he was on patrol in Afghanistan. His comrades, Spc. Derek Holland of Wind Gap, Pennsylvania, and Maj. Scott Hagerty of Stillwater, Oklahoma, were …read more


