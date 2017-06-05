Veterans Affairs to revamp how it stores veterans’ health information

ABCNews.com(WASHINGTON) — The Department of Veterans Affairs is updating how it stores veterans’ electronic health records by adopting the same record-keeping system as the Department of Defense.

“The adoption of the same system between VA and DOD is going to allow all patient data to reside in a common system so you will have the seamless link between the departments without the manual or electronic exchange of information,” VA Secretary David Shulkin told reporters Monday.

Shulkin said the move will ultimately allow the VA to deliver better, more efficient care to veterans.

“Having an electronic health record that can follow a veteran during …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462