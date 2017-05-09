Veteran’s and service dog’s cross-country walk casts light on PTSD

Hemera/Thinkstock(ASHEVILLE, S.C.) — One step at a time, Joe Copeland is hoping to draw attention to post-traumatic stress disorder and its impact on the military.

In April, the Navy veteran, along with his service dog Molly, embarked on a cross-country trek from Virginia.

Copeland averages 10 miles per day on his feet, but his heart and mind are never far from former service members who fight, and sometimes lose, the battle with PTSD.

“They’re soldiers dropped into suburbia, and everything they’ve been trained on how to handle situations with violence and military training doesn’t apply anymore,” Copeland told the ABC affiliate in South …read more


Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Copyright ©2013 Hubbard Radio Seattle | 2060 Digital Pay | EEO | Careers | General Contest Rules | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy | Simple Pay | Public File |Contact Us
Any person with disabilities who needs help accessing the content of the FCC Public file should contact Lester Kinlow at LKinlow@hbi.com or (425) 653-9462