Vienna waits for you (to make a reservation): Billy Joel inspires new Long Island eatery

Myrna SuarezUnlike many other musicians, Billy Joel hasn’t expanded his brand into a chain of restaurants, but he may want to check out a new one opening not far from his Long Island, New York, home — because he inspired it.

The restaurant, in the Long Island town of Roslyn, is currently known as Chalet, but come early October, Newsday reports, it’ll change its name to “Vienna,” inspired by the Piano Man’s classic song of the same name, from his album The Stranger.

New restaurant owner Matt Prince tells the paper that he plans


