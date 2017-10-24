Vinyl box set featuring all of Otis Redding’s studio albums due out in December

RhinoThis February will mark the 50th anniversary of Otis Redding‘s classic ballad “(Sittin’ On) The Dock of the Bay,” released just a few weeks after the plane crash that tragically claimed the soul legend’s life at age 26. In honor of the milestone, a new box set will be released on December 15.

Called The Definitive Studio Album Collection, the box will feature vinyl versions of all seven studio albums Redding issued during his too-short career. It spans from Otis’ 1964 debut, Pain in My Heart, through his posthumous final album, …read more


