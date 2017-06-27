VIP concert experiences with Ringo Starr, Dead & Company being auctioned to benefit Stuart House charity

Rob Shanahan; Danny ClinchSpecial fan experiences involving Ringo Starr and Dead & Company and guitars signed by Eddie Van Halen, Aerosmith‘s Joe Perry and Dave Matthews are up for bid as part of men’s fashion designer John Varvatos‘ 14th annual Stuart House Online Auction. Bidding on the various items and lots closes between 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, June 28.

Among the VIP experiences is the chance meet Ringo and his All Starr Band, along with two tickets to one of the group’s October 2017 concerts at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. The Dead …read more