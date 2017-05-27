Virginia high school features student’s service dog in yearbook for a touching reason

AJ Schalk(NEW YORK) — One school made sure that a student’s furry friend was remembered in the yearbook.

Andrew “AJ” Schalk, 16, a junior at Stafford High School in Fredericksburg, Virginia, goes to school every day with his service dog, Alpha.

Schalk told ABC News that he and Alpha, a black Labrador, were paired Jan. 2, 2014, after Schalk was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes on July 9, 2009.

Getting Alpha was a community affair, as Schalk had to raise $25,000 to get his dog trained properly, and leaned on his classmates along with his parents’ co-workers and friends.

He said of Alpha, “He …read more