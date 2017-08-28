Volunteer ‘Cajun Navy’ is saving lives in Houston amid Harvey’s torrential rains

KTRK-TV(HOUSTON) — As the full scope of Hurricane Harvey’s devastation continues to come into focus, a group of volunteer rescue crews, who call themselves the “Cajun Navy,” has risen to the occasion, responding to calls for help from victims of the unprecedented flooding in southeastern Texas.

The Cajun Navy refers to the network of volunteers with their own boats who have convened in Houston, Texas, to assist in the rescue efforts. The group of good Samaritans are also using technology — including Facebook and the app Zello — to find and rescue those desperately in need of help.

